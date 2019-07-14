Panache

Underwire Sports Bra, Sizes 28d - 40gg

The ultimate sports bra especially designed for the full busted women combines comfort, maximum support and reduces bounce by 83 percent. Wide padded straps disperse pressure on the shoulders for extra comfort. Smooth inner molded cups reduce friction and improve comfort. Underwire are wrapped in silicone and sewn between fabric layers for comfortable support. Firm underband anchors the bra to the body. Lightweight microfiber fabric wicks moisture away from the skin and breathable mesh panels keep skin cool. Rather than compressing your breasts against your rib cage like most sports bras, panache sports bra individually encapsulates each one-lifting, shaping and supporting from all sides.