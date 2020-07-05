Furminator

Undercoat Deshedding Tool

For Large dogs with short hair: designed especially for dogs that weigh more than 50 pounds. Removes loose hair: reaches through the topcoat to remove loose undercoat hair without cutting skin or damaging the topcoat (when used as directed). Furejector button: just push the button to release hair with ease. Ergonomic handle: for comfortable, easy grooming. Guaranteed: guaranteed to work or your money back – see product label for details. Packaging: ships in own, easy to own, sustainable box