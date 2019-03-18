The Container Store

Under The Sink Starter Kit

$48.94 $44.64

Buy Now Review It

At The Container Store

Sometimes, getting started is the hardest part of getting organized. That's why we created Starter Kits. For this kit, we've pulled together essentials to get your undersink area organized. This Under the Sink Starter Kit includes: (1) X-Large Multipurpose Bin, (1) Medium Multipurpose Bin, (1) Small Multipurpose Bin, (1) Plastic Grid Basket, (1) Murchison Hume 17 oz. Superlative Liquid Hand Soap and (1) Murchison Hume 17 oz. Counter Safe Spray. Price shown is for all listed components. You may edit quantities below or in your cart.