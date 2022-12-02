Maison Margiela

Under The Lemon Tree

$205.00

The MECCA view: A delicious scent for summer, this intoxicating unisex fragrance remembers a sunny escape in a field of brightening lemon trees. Composed of sharp citrus and invigorating green notes including lime accord, coriander and tea leaves. The fragrance is grounded with cedarwood essence and white musk. Fragrance notes: Lime accord, petit grain essence, cardomom essence, coriander essence, mate absolute, green tea extract, cedarwood essence, cistus absolute and white musk. Pair it with: Maison Margiela Springtime In A Park EDT Maison Margiela Sailing Day EDT