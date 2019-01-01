Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Ouai
Under The Blankets $65 ($150 Value)
$65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ouai
Product details With the Under the Blankets Kit, n... (visit site URLs for full description)
More from Ouai
DETAILS
Ouai
Smooth Shampoo
$35.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Ouai
Volumizing Hair Spray
$32.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Ouai
Ouai Volumizing Hair Spray
$32.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Ouai
Ouai Volumizing Hair Spray
$32.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted