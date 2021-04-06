Simonett

Under Pants

$109.00

Buy Now Review It

At From The Lobby

− Description Sheer crinkle fabric pants with elastic waistband. Best worn as a layering piece underneath a skirt or dress or on their own with a high-waisted brief. − Size & fit Fit runs true to size. − Materials 100% polyester − Free Shipping & Returns Free priority shipping: We offer 1-5 day shipping via UPS Ground on all US orders. No minimums. Free, no-hassle returns for 60 days: Just use the pre-printed label in your shipment to return any (unworn) items you don't love within 60 days for a full refund to your original form of payment.