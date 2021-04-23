Hawbeg

Under Desk Ergonomic Foot Rest

$26.49

Stylish Design: we wanted you to be proud of your footrest, enjoy cool grey felt like fabric with the shoes or without. Pretty faux leather handle allows to flip the foot stool easily. It is a great gift for a friend, family or office coworker. Perfect size and non-slip bottom: the under desk footrest is large and comfortable size 17’’x12’’x 4’’ for full feet to fit on it. These foot stools can be used on the hard home or office floors as their bottom anti-slip fabric provides excellent grip on most surfaces and will not slide everywhere. Premium materials: our ergofoam footrest is made from a high quality firm foam that will not go flat, holds its shape and provides leg support. Felt like fabric does not attract nor show dust but it also easy to take care: just open the zip to remove the cover and wash it in the washing machine. Multipurpose use Ergonomic foot rest helps to maintain good sitting position and reduces back and leg fatigue when working or gaming at the computer. You can use it as a knee support, a lumbar back cushion or a laptop stand. For some leg movement flip it over and use it as a rocker. 100% money back – we are confident this is the last under the desk footrest you will ever need to buy. However, if you are unhappy in any way, return it for a full refund, you will get 100% of your money back with no questions asked. Starve your distractions. Feed your focus. Our premium quality foam ergonomic foot rest for under desk provides a firm support for your feet elevation while working at the home or office desk, gaming or travelling. Concentrate on your work rather than leg, back, lumbar pain. You can use this foot cushion when travelling, elevate your feet during flights or place it under the feet of your children in the car. Feel the comfort forget the distractions. Special features Large size: 17’’ x 12’’ x 4’’ (44cm x 30cm x 10cm) Firm - high density foam Cover - Stylish polyester fabric Comfortable corner faux leather handle Non slip bottom fabric Design is everything Not everything that is practical has to be ugly. We are with you when it comes to attention to details and we understand how important your home design and your style is to you that is why we have created this footrest with fashionable fabric and an elegant man made leather handle for the easy use. Be proud of your foot rest. Quality There are hundreds of memory foam foot cushions on the market but not many of them meet your needs, too soft, too small, shapeless? Forget about this forever and do not waste any more money on poor quality products. We care about the product you are after we know what you need and that is a Hawbeg foot rest – firm, holds its shape and just the right size. Material Footrest cover is made with Felt like fabric that does not attract nor show dust/hair from the floor. Anti-slip bottom is keeps footstool in one place. Easy care fabric – all you have to do is undo the zip and put the cover in the washing machine. Our guarantee Last footrest under the desk you will ever buy. We are so confident about the quality of our foot pillow that we offer a lifetime manufacturers guarantee.