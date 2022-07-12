LifePro

Under Desk Elliptical

$269.99 $151.99

BOOST YOUR FITNESS - our professionally designed under desk bike can help you burn calories, decrease stress, tone your legs and improve your mood - all while sitting! Just use the bike to pedal at your desk or while relaxing at home. BONUS FEATURES - we added many free add ons to our elliptical - enjoy the yoga mat and resistance band for your workouts. Use the castor stoppers to stop your chair from moving while pedaling or use the tether to secure the elliptical to your chair. It even has batteries included! CUSTOMIZE THE CHALLENGE - whether your a beginner or a pro, you can choose the level of difficulty you want - simply turn the tension knob to choose from 8 different resistance levels. TRACK YOUR WORKOUTS - we made it super easy to track your workouts - use the LCD monitor to track time, strides, calories burned and more - or use the bluetooth feature to connect your phone to our elliptical! LIFETIME WARRANTY - every Lifepro product undergoes rigorous quality control testing, comes with lifetime support from our 'guiding angels' and has a built in lifetime warranty - so your never left hanging.