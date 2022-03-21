FP Movement

At Free People

So supportive and ready for anything, this square neck sports bra was designed for high-impact activities with a snug and compressive fit and a bold strappy back. Supportive under bust elastic Four-way stretch Sweat-wicking fabric FP Movement A destination for the life well-lived, Free People Movement offers performance-ready activewear, practice-perfect styles and beyond-the-gym staples. We believe in the power of community, in supporting and lifting each other up and always #movingtogether. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import