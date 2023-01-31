PHINOX

Under Bed Storage

$58.98

Buy Now Review It

👍[Quality Metal Container] Never settle for flimsy plastic&linen under bed storage bins which rip all too easily. This under the bed storage container is completely made of metal, compared with other under bed storage bins, smaller mesh size of the shelf is used for a larger load-bearing capacity. Plus, the whole frame was welded into a whole that never falls apart. 👍[360°Rotating Wheels] The added feature of wheels allows this under bed storager container to easily pull out for bedroom organization. Two of the 4 wheels can be locked by pushing the knob above it to fix the cart in position, the elevated design shields stored items from dust and dirt, and the unique carved floral pattern which makes you easily identify contents through the side frame even under the bed. 👍[Tool-free & 1-Minute Assembly] Considering how complex assembly can be, we simplified installation into just two simple steps. Just put the four wheels on the frame and then put the shelf onto it. The installation will be complete within one minute and no tools are required. 👍[Foldable Design] As shown in the picture the underbed storage with wheels can be folded flat into ultra small size of 3.7"*15.7"*11.4" when not in use. Unfolded size 15.7*23.6*6.22inches(Height with wheels) 👍[Wide Application] It's great for seasonal under bed clothes storage, under bed shoe storage, bedding storage and more. Due to the rolling design, it can also be used as under bed drawers on wheels. Buy 2 PACK to make your tiny space a new look!