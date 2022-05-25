The Happy Planner

Undated Where You Are Happy Planner – 12 Months

$29.99 $22.49

At The Happy Planner

You are exactly where you need to be today. This 12-month Classic Happy Planner comes undated—perfect for starting any time of the year. It comes in the recovery layout which helps you plan your daily routines while giving space to reflect on your progress and take time for yourself during the week. Carry this Classic planner with you on your commute from home to work or school. Plan your appointments and track your important reminders! This undated planner comes with 12 months of calendars and weekly spreads. It has 12 unlabeled dividers with metallic foiling and we’ve included month stickers for your labeling! Get reminders to focus on you and your journey. This Happy Planner includes quotes and affirmations to keep you focused on wellness and gives you motivation to reach your personal goals. It comes with sturdy laminated covers with “You are exactly where you need to be today” on the front with plastic discs. The Classic size has the perfect amount of space for writing, planning, and prioritizing projects. Make sure to add plenty of stickers to your pages! Similar to the dashboard layout, the recovery layout features a page spread to plan actions, priorities, space for writing, and guided prompts for reflection. The opposite side has weekly box spaces to write out your busy plans and track your daily mood. Dimensions: 7" x 9.25” Also available at JoAnn.* *While supplies last.