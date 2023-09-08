Papier

Joy – Undated Daily Planner

$35.00 $29.75

Buy Now Review It

At Papier

Size 153mm x 215mm Paper quality 96 leaves (192 sides) The inner pages are 90gsm. That’s code for writes real nice. Its hardback cover is 3mm thick with a 150gsm silk paper finish. What's inside? A mind map page Pages throughout for setting & reflecting on goals 16 week-view – each week has 3 overview pages and 7 daily pages (one page per day) for your daily schedule and to-dos 9 lined pages for extra notes Pages are undated. Fill out the dates yourself and start using your planner any time of the year Sending as a gift? Everything we do comes prettily packaged, with the option to add a gift note at checkout Fits perfectly into our Papier gift box. Available to add before checkout. Sustainability Our paper is always ethically sourced from forests and we use plastic-free packaging you can recycle at home. Read more here. Business orders If you'd like to place a bulk order or add your branding to one of our designs, please fill out an order inquiry form so we can help.