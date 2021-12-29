The Happy Planner

Undated Bright Type Classic Horizontal Happy Planner – 12 Months

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At The Happy Planner

Color me happy. This 12-month Classic Happy Planner comes undated—perfect for starting any time of the year. It comes in a horizontal layout with lined box spaces. Carry this Classic planner with you on your commute from home to work or school. Plan your appointments and track your important reminders! This undated planner comes with 12 months of calendars and weekly spreads. It has 12 unlabeled dividers with metallic foiling and we’ve included month stickers for your labeling! Look on the bright side with this colorful planner. It comes with sturdy laminated covers with “Color Me Happy” on the front with blue plastic discs. The Classic size has the perfect amount of space for writing, planning, and prioritizing projects. Make sure to add plenty of stickers to your pages! The horizontal layout is for the traditionalist who loves to write with daily lined box spaces for planning and note taking. Dimensions: 7”x 9.25” Also available at JoAnn.* *While supplies last.