Kate Somerville

Uncomplikated Spf Soft Focus Makeup Setting Spray Spf 50

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

Shake well prior to use. Avoid spraying on or around eye area. Close mouth. Hold can 8-10” from face and spray in a clockwise motion. Do not apply in windy conditions. Use in a well-ventilated area. Apply liberally 15 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply every 2 hours.