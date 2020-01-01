Kate Somerville

Uncomplikated Spf 50 Soft Focus Makeup Setting Spray

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Which skin type is it good for?✔ Normal✔ Oily✔ Combination✔ Dry A fine-misting aerosol makeup setting spray that delivers broad-spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen protection.Solutions for:- Oiliness- Fine lines and wrinklesIf you want to know moreUncompliKated SPF Soft Focus Makeup Setting Spray delivers broad-spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen protection that can be applied throughout the day on top of your makeup without disruption. The fine-misting aerosol spray dries down quickly to instantly set makeup, reduce shine, and provide a matte finish and soft-focus effect. Hyaluronic acid provides lightweight hydration while light diffusing silicone powder blurs and softens the appearance of lines and wrinkles. The perfect solution to set your makeup and protect from the harmful effects of the sun, skin will be left softer and healthier-looking. What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know:As a California girl, Kate loves the outdoors and being in the sun, but also realizes that you need to protect your skin from the harmful effects of the sun by using sunscreen. Most people however dont use sunscreen as directed (reapplying every two hours) for a number of reasons: they forget to re-apply, it can be messy or time consuming, they applied their sunscreen under their makeup and dont want to remove and reapply, and more. So Kate decided to create a sunscreen that was simple and effective yet uncomplicated. With UncompliKated SPF, you just spray and go, leaving your makeup set and your skin protected from the damaging effects of UVA/UVB rays. Kate Somerville has been certified cruelty-free by PETA, solidifying the brands commitment to never test their products or ingredients on animals.