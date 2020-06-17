Uncle Nearest

Uncle Nearest 1856 – Premium Aged Whiskey

At Uncle Nearest

Uncle Nearest 1856 is an award-winning blend of 8-14 year old barrels, bottled at 100 proof. Uncle Nearest is astonishingly smooth, and can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in your favorite whiskey or bourbon cocktail. In 2017, Uncle Nearest 1856 Premium Aged Whiskey launched in the United States. Honoring the first African American master distiller, this premium whiskey swiftly rolled out throughout the U.S. and abroad, and can now be found in 50 States, 10 Countries, and shipped to over 148 countries in the world. Since 2017, Uncle Nearest 1856 has garnered more than 50 awards and accolades throughout the world, including “Top 5 Whiskies in the World” by Cigar & Spirits Magazine, “World’s Best” by World Whiskies Awards, and “Best American Whiskey” at the New Orleans Bourbon Festival.