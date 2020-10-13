Conair

Unbound Cordless Auto Curler

$99.99 $79.99

New Create beautiful curls or waves anytime, anywhere with the Unbound cordless auto curler from Conair, the creators of the Curl Secret auto curler Easy to use, No Skill Required ~ replacement for your traditional curling iron or curling wand. Perfect Curls or Waves Every time for Beauty In Motion Up to 60-minute cord-free run time, Run time will vary based on heat and timer settings selected as well as hair type; Rechargeable Auto Curler ~ Charge fully overnight before first use. Charge time will vary depending on adapter and power source Multi-directional curl action (left, right, or mixed) with anti-tangle protection 400°F highest heat for professional curl results 3 Heat / 4 Timer Settings allowing you to create tight to loose curls and waves anytime, anywhere with Auto Off feature; Auto Off feature ~Unit will shut off automatically after 15 minutes, if left on and idle, to preserve battery life LCD Digital Display shows all settings: heat, timer, battery level, and curl direction New from Conair, Unbound™ Cordless Auto Curler. This revolutionary technology allows you to curl and wave your hair anytime, anywhere. The Unbound™ cordless -rechargeable auto curler features rechargeable lithium ion batteries and a removable USB charging cable to charge. Once charged, the Unbound™ Cordless Auto Curler can be used cord-free for up to 60-minutes. Run time will vary based on hair type and heat and timer settings selected. Charge fully overnight before first use. Charge time will vary depending on adapter and power source. Create beautiful curls and waves with the multi-directional curl chamber (left, right, or mixed) that reaches 400°F for professional curl results. The 3 heat and 4 timer settings allow you to select the desired temperature and the time setting to create tight to loose curls and waves. Unbound™ Cordless Auto Curler from Conair is easy to use and requires no skill makes for perfect replacement for your traditional curling iron or curling Wand without the cord. Perfect for travel and on-the-go st