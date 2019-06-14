Clarks

Un Karely Sun - Gold Metallic

£69.00

Un Karely Sun, women's gold metallic sandals - Tick off the athleisure trend this summer with these sporty women's sandals from our Unstructured collection. A versatile, gold metallic leather upper with crossover detailing and a riptape fastening around the ankle ensures a secure fit, while the lightweight sole unit is made from EVA for a flexible feel. Gait Mapping technology helps to reduce foot fatigue, while a luxurious leather lining and suede sock guarantees comfort with every step.