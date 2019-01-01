Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Small Space Furniture Finds Under $150
Carson Carrington
Umea Mid-century Storage Ottoman Bench
$142.99
$127.49
Buy Now
Review It
At Overstock.com
Combine comfort, fashion, and function in one convenient place with this beautiful Umea mid-century storage ottoman bench from Carson Carrington.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Project 62
Lemoor Mid Century Storage Ottoman
$99.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Bamboo Hamper
$148.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Kirkland
Slatted Wood Crate Bench
$189.99
$142.49
from
Kirkland's
BUY
DETAILS
MoDRN
Scandinavian Pascal 13" Round Storage Ottoman
$79.00
$59.00
from
Walmart
BUY
More from Carson Carrington
DETAILS
Carson Carrington
Naglestad Orange Loveseat
$387.99
$356.49
from
Overstock.com
BUY
More from Storage & Organization
DETAILS
One King's Lane
Tote Baskets
$180.00
$125.55
from
One King's Lane
BUY
DETAILS
The Container Store
Tubular Hangers (72-pack)
$23.04
$19.44
from
The Container Store
BUY
DETAILS
MIZGI
Space-saving Velvet Hangers (50-pack)
$23.95
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Isaac Mizrahi
Velvet Hangers Set (30-pack)
$13.00
from
Dormify
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted