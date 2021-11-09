Drunk Elephant

Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense Spf 30

$34.00

Drunk Elephant's Umbra Sheer is a physical sunscreen that delivers broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection and helps aid in the prevention of free radical and oxidative damage. Benefits 20% Zinc oxide daily mineral sunscreen Helps defend against free radicals and environmental aggressors Minimizes the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and photoaging for a more youthful-looking complexion Delivers essential moisture Suitable for all skin, including the most sensitive Award winner: Instyle Readers' Choice Beauty Awards 2020 Key Ingredients Sunflower Shoot Extract: A powerful ingredient that helps neutralize free radicals and exhibits strong antiglycation properties Astaxanthin-Rich Algae Extract: A carotenoid with potent antioxidant properties that defends against oxidative damage Raspberry Seed Oil: Offers antioxidant protection from damaging environmental aggressors Formulated Without Made without the Suspicious 6 - the six ingredients Drunk Elephant believes are at the root of almost every skin issue (Essential oils, Silicones, Chemical sunscreens, SLS, Fragrances + dyes, and Drying alcohols)