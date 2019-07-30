Drunk Elephant

Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defence Spf 30

£29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

Oxybenzone-free, this ‘clean-clinical’ Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defence SPF 30 is non-toxic to marine life as well as being a hard-hitting sheer, physical SPF30 sunscreen delivers a powerful broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection as well as helping protect skin against free radical and oxidative damage. Loaded with potent antioxidants such as astaxanthin, grape juice and sunflower shoot extracts to prolong a youthful-looking complexion. Infused with raspberry seed and marula oils, Umbra Sheer also delivers essential moisture and minimises the look of fine lines and wrinkles for skin that appears healthy and preserved. Perfect for daily use, this non-sticky formula doesn’t leave behind any unwanted texture or residue with zero white cast due to its sheer formula.