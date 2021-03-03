Umbra

Umbra Bolo Hanging Planter

Versatile Wall Decor: Bolo's simplistic yet eye-catching design will add a layer of dimension to your decor. It can be ceiling or wall-mounted for a higher or lower profile Attractive And Modern Design: With its simple design bolo is the modern answer to the traditional hanging planter. It can be used to add a modern decorative touch and greenery to your indoor space Beautiful Indoor Hanging Planter: Bolo is the perfect way to liven up your living space with indoor plants such as succulents, air plants, and sedums Easy To Hang: Mounting in just minutes, Bolo comes complete with easy to follow instructions, rope, attractive hooks, and all hanging hardware If you're seeking a sharp and eye-catching planter, BOLO may be the ideal item for you thanks to its round, soft curves, and clean finishes. This easy to hang planter mounts in just minutes, and can be hung on the ceiling or wall. About Umbra: A global product design company providing original, modern, casual and functional design for the home.