Uma X Equinox Wellness Oil Trial Kit

UMA Wellness Oils are highly targeted therapeutic blends that leverage generations of Ayurvedic expertise to provide relief from frustrating modern ailments. Each healing formula works to restore internal equilibrium and treat common imbalances. This extremely limited-edition trial kit features the exclusive UMA Pure Recovery Wellness Oil blend and our original bestselling wellness oils. Pure Calm was formulated by our team of experts to naturally alleviate anxious feelings and stressors, while promoting tranquility and balance from within. Pure Energy helps you to naturally fight symptoms of fatigue and boost energy, while sharpening focus and mental acuity. Pure Bliss helps to alleviate feelings of grief and stress, working rapidly to restore emotional balance when you need it most. Pure Rest naturally relieves nighttime restlessness, without side effects or dependency. Pure Recovery Wellness Oil: Created for the active individual, Pure Recovery is a sublime blend of nature’s most potent recovery agents to promote relaxation and mind-body reset. With recovery effects of eucalyptus and soothing benefits of vetiver, this exquisite oil is also punctuated with sandalwood, jasmine and lavender for the ultimate indulgence.