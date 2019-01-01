Search
Love Stories Intimates

Uma

$46.07
At Love Stories Intimates
The perfect example of our mix and match ethos, this bikini bralette is a riot of fun. Soft triangle cups patterned with a colourful leopard print are framed by contrasting piping in sky blue. Finished with fun bow detailing at the slender straps.
Featured in 1 story
Swimwear Made For Winter Sunshine
by Georgia Murray