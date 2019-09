Ultrasun

Ultrasun Uv Hair Protector (150ml)

£24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Look Fantastic

Suitable for all hair types, the Ultrasun UV Hair Protector preserves and conditions both natural and colour treated hair, protecting it from UV rays, chlorine and salt water damage. It helps to replenish moisture levels and detangle hair, leaving it with a healthy shine. E.N. Directions for use: Spray on dry or wet hair before sun exposure. Avoid direct contact with clothing and eyes.