Give your face a glow-up. Roll into your skincare routine with Riya, an ultrasonic rose quartz roller designed to decrease puffiness, reduce the appearance of fine lines, and powerfully aid the body’s natural lymphatic drainage. Make it the last step in your skincare routine and target under your eyes, cheekbones, and jawline for a visible lift after just 5 minutes of use. (Plus, who couldn’t use a relaxing facial massage at the end of a hard day?) No batteries required. Comes with rechargeable USB technology A hand-crafted 100% rose quartz roller head Chill in the fridge! Detachable rose quartz head can be removed and chilled for extra cooling relief Choose from 3-speed modes at up to 13,000 vibrations per minute Travel friendly