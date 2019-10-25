Mainstays

Ultrasonic Humidifier, Pj8003

$17.50

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

This product adopts ultrasonic atomization technology to atomize the mist into particles, and through the pneumatic device, diffuse the mist into the air, which can effectively increase the indoor air humidity, and combined with smog and dust floating in the air to result in precipitation, producing more fresh air, to protect you and your family's health. ULTRASONIC COOL MIST TECHNOLOGY: Safely moisturizes the air for up to 7 hours of continuous operation so you can breathe easy and get more restful sleep. 1.8-LITER WATER TANK: Provides ideal coverage for bedrooms, offices, and other medium-sized rooms. OPTIONAL NIGHT LIGHT: Offers soothing glow for maximum relaxation. LACK OF WATER INDICATOR:Light turns into red when it is short of water. WHAT YOU GET: Humidifier, AC power adapter,user manual, and the peace of mind that comes from a trusted brand with millions of customers worldwide. Includes humidifier with 60.9 fl oz (1.8 liter) reservoir.Reduces static in rooms and helps protect walls and floors.Provides relief for dry eyes and skin.Silent ultrasonic operation creates visible and refreshing mist.Up to 7 hours of operation when filled.Inlet purifies incoming air.Clean, attractive, contemporary design complements your decor.