Quiet Operation for Bedroom Use: Ultrasonic humidifiers are incredibly silent, produces less than 38 dB of noise; perfect for your baby and a disturbance-free sleep at night 4L Tank Capacity, Works for All Night: Over a gallon of water lasts for 12-30 hour working time on a full tank; designed to humidify the air in rooms up to 10-30 m² / 107-322 ft², bedroom, nursery, office and so on Informative LED display: Built-in Humidistat tells you the current RH; Easily choose between three mist levels; Set your desired humidity level, 40-60% is recommended Nightlight & Sleep Mode: Choose to turn on the nightlight, or enter sleep mode to shut off LED screen for a discreet sleep at night Safe to Use: Automatically shuts off when water runs out; Microporous cartridge filters the water from micro-organisms and bad odor, we recommend you change filters every 4-6 months Please do NOT use with essential oils, which will damage the machine and cause leakage problem. TaoTronics – Enhance Your Life People feel most comfortable when the relative humidity is between 40-60%. It may cause nasal congestion, skin and eye dryness, static electricity and cracks in furniture when humidity drops to 30% or below. TaoTronics ultrasonic humidifiers help to relieve those discomforts by adding clean and healthy moisture to the dry air. From cool mist to warm mist, from bottom fill to top fill, we have always been on the way to make the best humidifier for you. Warm Tips 1. Please do not add any essential oils into the humidifier. 2. Please do not place this product on blankets or towels. 3. The most comfortable environmental humidity is between 40%-60%. Please adjust the mist as you need. If humidity is too high, please do not use this product. Technical Specifications Model: TT-AH001 Voltage: 120V/60Hz Power: 30W Water Tank Volume: 4L/1.06 Gallon Working Time: 12-30 hours Max Humidity Increase: 300±30mL/h Noise Level: ≤38dB(A) What's in the Box 1 x TaoTronics Humidifier (Model: TT-AH001) 1 x Cleaning Brush 1 x User Guide