Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Serene House
Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser
$39.99
$25.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
An elegant way to fill your living space with the scents you love, this beautifully designed electric aromatherapy diffuser couldn't be easier to use.
Need a few alternatives?
Homesick
Homesick Scented Candle, Nighttime Slumber
$40.94
from
Amazon
BUY
Boy Smells
Purple Kush Scented Candle
$34.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Diptyque
Protective Pine Candle, 70g
£30.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Cire Trudon
Marie-antoinette Decorative Candle
$130.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Serene House
Serene House
Ranger Travel Aromatherapy Diffuser
$29.99
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Serene House
Ranger Essential Oil Diffuser
$25.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Serene House
Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser
$69.99
$45.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Serene House
Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser
$39.99
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Décor
Lorena Canals
Tray Basket
$45.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Alexbroom
2020 Dolly Parton Wall Calendar
$12.99
from
Etsy
BUY
Skandihus
12 Week Pottery Course
£320.00
from
Skandihus
BUY
Treetopia
Color Burst Rainbow Christmas Tree, 7 Feet, Unlit
$229.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted