Grove Co.

Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Diffuser – Led Light Levels And Timer Settings

$39.95

Buy Now Review It

At Grove Collaborative

A ceramic ultrasonic diffuser for at-home aromatherapy, designed for use with our essential oils and essential oil blends. ENJOY AT-HOME AROMATHERAPY With a 100-milliliter capacity, our Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Diffuser diffuses cool steam into the air, elevating any space with its aromatherapeutic scents for up to 5 hours. Just add drops of our essential oils or essential oil blends to the water for at-home aromatherapy and home fragrance. LED LIGHT FEATURES + TIMED SETTINGS With built-in ambient lighting, our ultrasonic diffuser allows you to choose pink, purple, blue, green, yellow, or white ambient lighting. Set the timer for continuous misting for 4 to 5 hours or for 1-, 2-, or 3-hour intervals — and it will automatically turn off when the time is up. QUALITY CERAMIC DESIGN Beautifully crafted from ceramic and designed to easily blend in with decor, our essential oil diffuser adds a stylish touch to any room in your home. Dimensions: 3.5 inches x 6.9 inches You might also need: Peppermint Essential Oil Eucalyptus Essential Oil Orange Essential Oil Lemon Essential Oil Lavender Essential Oil Tea Tree Essential Oil Energize Essential Oil Blend Purify Essential Oil Blend Unwind Essential Oil Blend Please note: The Room Spray Concentrates are not compatible for use with the Oil Diffuser and can create a potential fire hazard.