Ultrasun

Ultralip Spf 30

£6.00 £4.80

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

Ultrasun Ultralip SPF 30 is a high quality lip balm designed specifically to protect your delicate pout from the elements. The ingredients include gorgeous blackcurrant seed oil which reduces inflammation and chapping whilst simultaneously moisturising any dryness. As well as being an excellent all round lip salve the Ultrasun Ultralip SPF 30 can also be used as a base for lipstick as it is fragrance free. It can be re-applied throughout the day in all temperatures and altitudes for great lasting continuous coverage.