Ultralight Travel Yoga Mat, Folding With Integrated Straps And Handle For Carry And Wash

The YOGO Ultralight Travel Mat is designed specifically for convenience, travel and carrying. It folds up super-compact into a tiny rectangle, and fits in a purse or backpack! The integrated straps stay attached and form a convenient handle and hanging system to rinse and dry it quickly in the shower. Also, the folding origami keeps the top clean because it never touches the bottom (regular mats roll dirt on top). Its slim rubber profile gives you cushion and sticky traction, while still allowing it to fold and lay flat. The YOGO Mat uses an award-winning, super grippy mat material made with renewable, eco-friendly natural rubber with a cotton mesh to keep the mat from stretching. For every mat sold, YOGO plants a tree in Africa as part of a sustainable agriculture program.