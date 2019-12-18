Patagonia

Ultralight Black Hole 27l Tote Pack

$89.00

If you're looking for a bag that can join you on easy-going day hikes just as easily as it can peruse the local farmer's market, look no further than the Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole 27L Tote Pack. It's got a classic tote design that you can haul around easily when you're hunting for fresh veggies or heading to the beach, but features a stowable set of straps that let you carry it like a backpack when your daily travels take you on more adventurous terrain. The backpack straps are both adjustable and highly breathable, so you can bring this lightweight pack along on even the hottest days without being uncomfortable. On drizzly days you can rest easy knowing that the durable and water-repellent ripstop fabric is keeping your belongings dry, and when you're heading off for longer trips you can stuff your tote into its own pocket and stash it in your luggage to ensure that your favorite bag goes wherever you go. .Lightweight and versatile tote bag for all of your daily activities. Comfy and breathable backpack straps let you carry it hands free. Spacious zippered compartment offers storage for gym and beach gear. Durable and water-resistant fabric keeps your stuff protected. Stretch side pockets store a water bottle and coffee thermos. Zippered front pocket doubles as a stuff sack for easy packing.