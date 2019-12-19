Patagonia

Ultralight Black Hole 20l Backpack

Ultralight Black Hole 20L BackpackWhether you're setting out for a few hours on a new hiking trail or exploring the sights and sounds of the city you call home, Patagonia's Ultralight Black Hole 20L Backpack is sure to come along for the ride. Offering perfectly compact yet substantial storage for a day away from home, this lightweight and ultra-durable backpack was designed to withstand the bumps and bruises of everyday travel, from missions around town to globe-trotting adventures. It's got a simple top-loading design with a drawcord closure that shuts tightly in a flash, and was made with a burly nylon ripstop fabric that not only resists tearing and snagging, but also offers highly water-resistant protection on rainy days. Daisy chain loops provide lashing points for extra gear when you're headed to the crag or your favorite fishing spot, and the zippered stash pocket doubles as a stuff sack when you want to pack it into a larger bag for use on summit pushes and far-flung walking tours. .Lightweight yet durable daypack for adventures on the town or trail. Nylon ripstop fabric is ultra-tough for endless travels. Highly water-resistant construction sheds moisture from steady rain. Quick drawcord closure makes it easy to get up and go. Daisy chain lets you lash on equipment for even more gear storage. Breathable mesh shoulder straps stay comfortable in warm weather. Stuffs into its own pocket for storage in larger travel bags. .