★★★★★
★★★★★
Dec 05 2018
Lovely Warmish Jacket
Size Range: Misses'
Size: Medium
Fit: True to Size
Customer is 5'4" and 127 lbs.
Fits well over layers. Well made. I have the hooded version. Not the warmest jacket. Walking today in 30 degree, damp weather. I layered a fine LS merino wool T under a substantial Cashmere T'neck. Even walking up hill for ten minutes at a good pace with the hood up, I did not feel "warm." I could feel a little chill in the sleeves. Perhaps it would be warmer if the body fit were tighter but that would have disadvantages. If you want very warm,go for the puffy version.
Philadelphia PA
Verified Purchase
2 of 2 found this review helpful.
Was this helpful?