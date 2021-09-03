L.L. Bean

Ultralight 850 Down Hooded Jacket

$259.00

Buy Now Review It

At L.L. Bean

Fabric & Care Premium 850-fill-power goose down is among the highest quality available on the market. Windproof and water-resistant Pertex Quantum nylon shell is made from 100% recycled fabric. Insulated with DownTek PFC-Free down, real down treated to maintain warmth and loft, even when wet. Machine wash and dry. Additional Features Light, warm and packable – ideal hooded jacket for most winter days. Now with 15% more down for more loft without extra weight. Internal zippered chest pocket keeps essentials handy and secure. Hood has two adjusters at front with elastic drawcord. Side panels for more flattering fit. Two zippered hand pockets with durable Vislon® zippers. Elasticized cuffs and drawcord hem to seal out cold drafts. Easily packs away into its own pocket. Imported. Questions? STAY WARMER AND DRIER, LONGER The difference is DownTek PFC-Free down that repels 50% more water than before for superior cold protection that’s still amazingly light. LEARN MORE