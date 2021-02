Ettore Sottsass

Ultrafragola Mirror Prod. Poltronova, Italy

This is "Ultrafragola" a nice mirror designed by Ettore Sottsass for "Poltronova" in the 1970. It is a translucent white plastic frame of undulating outline, concealing pink internal fluorescent lighting, enclosing rectangular mirror plate. You can find its publication on different book of Italian design like: "Ettore Sottsass" by "Barbara Radice" for Electa. Really perfect, not scratch.