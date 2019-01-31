Dove

We spend so much time following tips and finding all the volumizing hair products we can, trying to transform fine hair into something big and bouncy… but more often than not, hair ends up feeling weighed down instead of boosted up. For fine hair, care needs to be as light as possible to turn the volume up – so start with a lightweight hair foam for nourished, volumized hair. Dove UltraCare Weightless Volume Foam Conditioner boosts fine hair to leave it feeling fuller and more cared for with every wash. Formulated with the lightest level of Micro-Conditioning Complex technology, our best conditioner for fine hair works like a fine hair treatment – one that leaves hair volumized and smooth. Combining iconic Dove hair care with a lightweight foam formula, this Dove conditioner nourishes hair without weighing it down. Perfect for every day use, hair is left bouncier than ever – day in, and day out. After washing your hair with a volumizing shampoo, follow up with this volumizing conditioner for best results. Shake this foaming hair conditioner well, and then pump a generous amount into the palm of your hand. Smooth evenly throughout wet hair, focusing mostly on mid-lengths to ends. Leave for one minute before rinsing away for nourished, volumized hair.