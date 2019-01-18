Dermalogica

Ultracalming Cleanser

Extremely gentle, Dermalogica UltraCalming Cleanser now has a brand new formula that will heal and protect your face and eyes against environmental influences such as pollution, the climate or irritating cosmetic allergies. With a brand new formulation, Dermalogica UltraCalming Cleanser combats environmental assault with its anti-ozonate complex. Containing lavender, echinacea and raspberry extracts for their anti-inflammatory benefits, as well as the exclusive UltraCalming Complex for its calming and healing properties, this cleanser is also effective enough to remove eye make-up. Formulated for even the most hypersensitive skin, this product will leave no irritating residue and will leave skin cool and calm. Directions of use: Pour a small amount into the palm of your hand. Apply to your face and throat and activate by gently massaging with your fingertips in light upward strokes. Rinse off thoroughly with warm water or remove with dry cotton pads. Use twice daily, morning and evening.