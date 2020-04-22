adidas Running

Ultraboost Parley

$180.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

Predecessor: None.Support Type: Neutral.Cushioning: Lightweight, flexible response. Surface: Road. Differential: 10mm. Primeknit textile upper wraps the foot for a snug, adaptive fit. Structurally-supportive synthetic mid-foot cage.Lace-up closure. FITCOUNTER molded heel counter offers a natural fit that allows optimal movement of the Achilles tendon. Bootie construction supplies a snug, sock-like fit. Smooth textile lining. Removable foam insole. Ultracushioned boost™ midsole is optimized for a responsive ride. TORSION® SYSTEM, placed between the heel and forefoot, helps promote a more stable ride. Continental™ rubber outsole delivers reliable grip over wet and dry surfaces. STRETCHWEB rubber in the outsole flexes for increased energy underfoot. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size 8, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size.Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.Measurements: Weight: 9 oz.