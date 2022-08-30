Ultraboost 4.0 Dna Shoes

From problem to performance This product is made with Primeblue, a high-performance recycled material made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic. 50% of the upper is textile, 75% of the textile is Primeblue yarn. No virgin polyester. adidas Primeknit Precision-made, seamless zones combine strength and performance with smooth comfort to ensure distraction-free movement. Can't stop. Won't stop. The incredible energy return of adidas Boost is created by fusing together energy capsules, giving you the power to keep your feet moving. Ultraboost DNA Ultraboost DNA carries the genetic information of one of our most popular performance runners, but it's built for everyday.