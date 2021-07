Ultra Violette

This sunscreen doesn't feel heavy, you won’t look like a cricketer, and sensitive skin won’t have a bitch fit. This sunscreen won’t make your skin all sticky, yucky or heavy, but it will soothe sensitive types and leave a subtle matte finish in her wake – perfect for anyone with oily or reactive skin, or those that just prefer a physical sunscreen.