Ultraceuticals

Ultra Uv Protective Daily Moisturiser Spf 50 Hydrating

$92.00

Overview Suitable for Normal Dry Very Dry The Ultra UV Protective broad spectrum SPF 50 daily moisturiser offers high protection against UVA and UVB rays with a boost of hydration. This non-whitening, fast-absorbing formula protects the skin from harmful UVA & UVB rays to help prevent the signs of premature skin ageing. It delivers a vital blend of moisturising ingredients including shea butter, Panthenol and nicotinamide. When used daily as directed this skin anti-ageing must-have works to help prevent the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, uneven texture and loss of firmness. Designed to Address Dryness & dehydration Anti-Ageing Fine Lines & Wrinkles Loss of Firmness Uneven Skintone & Visible Pores Surface Discolouration & Skin Blotchiness Sensitivity UV Damage Use daily to protect skin from the harmful effects of UVA & UVB rays. Offers high UVA, UVB protection. When used daily as directed this skin anti-ageing must-have works to help prevent the signs of premature ageing, including the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, uneven texture and loss of firmness. Lightweight, fast absorbing formula. Delivers a vital blend of moisturising ingredients: Shea Butter, Sodium Hyaluronate. Panthenol (Vitamin B5) and Niacinamdie (Vitamin B3) to support the skin’s lipid shield.