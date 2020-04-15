Sceptre

Ultra Thin Frameless Led Monitor 2x Hdmi Vga Built-in Speakers

$89.99

20" Led HD+ monitor high resolution 1600 x 900 2 x HDMI Ports & 1 VGA Port Fast Response Time Playing fast action games and watching action adventure movies always require fast and accurate pixel response from an LED. With quick response times, ghosting and blurring are reduced so the user can enjoy the display with clarity and precision. Built-in Speakers With built-in speakers, the monitor delivers office level audio for conference calls and internet workshops. Similarly, enjoy engaging audio while listening to your favorite tunes. Adaptive Sync Adaptive Sync is a technology that closes the gap between the graphics card's and the monitor's refresh rates, eliminating image tearing and stuttering in the process. At 20", The Sceptre E205W-16003R monitor is your best option for both work and play. 1600 x 900 resolution delivers vivid colors and sharp images on a 20 inch screen. A 5 millisecond response time displays action sequences with the highest Degree of clarity. Enjoy HDMI, DVI, and VGA inputs to connect all video and gaming devices. Signal compatibility: digital signal Frequency - 30 – 80 kHz (horizontal)/ 60 – 75 kHz (vertical), HDMI input signal support - 1080/60P, 1080/60i, 720P, 480P, 480i, VGA input signal support - up to 1600 x 900 at the rate of 75Hz. The brightness is 250 CD/M2. Power Range: (V, A, Hz) 100 – 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz, 1.1A (Max.).