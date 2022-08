Quince

Ultra-stretch Ponte Bootcut Pant

$98.00 $39.90

Buy Now Review It

At Quince

Made from 67% rayon, 28% nylon, 5% spandex Regular 32" inseam 4-way stretch, wrinkle-resistant Faux front and back pockets Pull-on style with flat elasticized waistband and belt loops Made with care in Ho Chi Min, Vietnam Produced Without Pesticides or Fertilizers 4-way stretch wrinkle resistant