Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Uniqlo
Ultra Stretch High-rise Cropped Leggings
£24.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
Need a few alternatives?
H&M
Mom Ultra High Ankle Jeans
BUY
£29.99
H&M
Nudie Jeans
Mellow Mae Blue Mud
BUY
£145.00
Nudie Jeans
Good American
Good Legs Crop
BUY
£129.00
Good American
AllSaints
Duran Mid-rise Skinny Cargo Jeans
BUY
£129.00
AllSaints
More from Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Ultra Stretch High-rise Cropped Leggings
BUY
£24.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Airism Cotton Long Sleeved Pyjamas
BUY
£34.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Round Mini Shoulder Bag
BUY
£14.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Airism Cotton Long-sleeve Pajamas
BUY
$49.90
Uniqlo
More from Jeans
Uniqlo
Ultra Stretch High-rise Cropped Leggings
BUY
£24.90
Uniqlo
People Tree
Ariel Wide-leg Jeans
BUY
£119.00
People Tree
Everlane
The Painter Jeans
BUY
£127.00
Everlane
Mango
Pocket Cargo Jeans
BUY
£45.99
Mango
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted