Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
Uniqlo
Ultra Stretch Active Shorts
$24.90
$19.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
Incredibly stretchy shorts for active lifestyles. The short length is perfect for layered looks.
Need a few alternatives?
Girlfriend Collective
Oat R&r Recharge Short
BUY
$41.60
$52.00
Girlfriend
Mango
Pockets Cotton Shorts
BUY
$19.99
$29.99
Mango
RE/DONE
80s Sweat Shorts
BUY
$165.00
Shopbop
Quince
Supersoft Fleece Shorts
BUY
$29.90
Quince
More from Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Heattech Extra Warm Leggings
BUY
$24.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Extra Fine Merino Crew Neck Sweater
BUY
$39.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Heattech Leggings
BUY
$19.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Cotton Blend Side Split Vest
BUY
$19.90
Uniqlo
More from Shorts
Girlfriend Collective
Oat R&r Recharge Short
BUY
$41.60
$52.00
Girlfriend
Mango
Pockets Cotton Shorts
BUY
$19.99
$29.99
Mango
RE/DONE
80s Sweat Shorts
BUY
$165.00
Shopbop
Quince
Supersoft Fleece Shorts
BUY
$29.90
Quince
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted