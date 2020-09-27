Beauty Rest

Ultra Soft Electric Heated Poncho/blanket

100% Microlight NEAR ZERO EMF - Our electric blanket is engineered for lowest electromagnetic radiation possible. The heated element is designed and lay out in evenly space, which enables even warmth distribution. 100% UL certified for maxium safety. 12 Feet 6 Inches controller cord length with a 6 foot power cord length. THERAPEUTIC RELIEF - 3 Heat levels to find your comfort zone of your plush electric wrap throw. Pre-heating feature allows our electric wraps to be snuggly warm before crawling into the covers. Our unique design helps you relief and sooth the pains on your shoulders ELECTRIC BILL SAVINGS - Along with the plush softness, these heated throw help save money. Compared to electric throw blanket or portable heated blanket, the 2 hours auto-shutoff function can save you electric bill if you accidentally forget to turn if off and gurantee more safty. Compatible with smart home outlet and automatic timer. PERFECT SIZE - 64" x 50" with a split , which fits very well when using on the couch , or in your office. The Berber Sherpa fabric on the reverse side, which adds extra warmth and softness. The fabric is machine washable , just unplug the controller and toss in the washing machin. 5 Year Limited Warranty - That is 5 years of promise of savings and service including for our electric heated blanket and plush heated throw that is often used in home office and work office. Machine washable and can be used like a regular mattress pad.