Ultra Sheer Non-greasy Sunscreen Stick, Broad Spectrum Spf 70

1.5-ounce Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Non-Greasy Sunscreen Stick with SPF 70 for lightweight broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection from sun damage This lightweight sunscreen stick for face & body glides on easily and is specially formulated with Helioplex for superior sun protection for your skin with a non-greasy finish Sunscreen technology provides superior broad-spectrum protection from skin-aging UVA rays and skin-burning UVB ray for both your body and face Non-comedogenic and PABA-free, this lightweight sunscreen will not clog pores and provides powerful and lightweight face and body sun protection. Incorporate SPF into your daily skincare routine to protect against sun damage while outdoors From the #1 dermatologist-recommended sun care brand, this sunscreen is also available as both a lotion and spray and can be used at the pool or at the beach for up to 80 minutes of water-resistant sun protection Product Description Get powerful protection with Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Face & Body Non-Greasy Sunscreen Stick. Designed for a no mess-application, this broad spectrum SPF 70 oil-free sunscreen glides on easily and leaves a weightless feel and non-greasy finish. This sunscreen stick is formulated with Helioplex and superior broad-spectrum protection from skin-aging UVA rays and skin-burning UVB rays. Face & body sunscreen stick from the number one dermatologist-recommended suncare brand is oil-free and PABA-free. Apply prior to sun exposure to keep skin protected during outdoor activities like gardening, biking, hiking, boating or going on a walk. Brand Story By Neutrogena