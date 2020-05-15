Neutrogena

Ultra Sheer Liquid Sunblock Broad Spectrum Spf 70

Get superior sun protection that feels light on your skin with NEUTROGENA ULTRA SHEER Liquid Daily Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 70. Made for daily use, this water-resistant liquid face sunscreen spreads easily over skin, absorbing instantly for a weightless feel. It provides an even, shine-free finish that works beautifully alone or under makeup and moisturizers. This daily facial sunscreen is formulated with unique HELIOPLEX®, a sunscreen technology with superior broad-spectrum protection from skin-aging UVA rays and skin-burning UVB rays. When used as directed with other sun protection measures, our sheer face sunscreen can help decrease the risk of skin cancer and early skin aging caused by the sun. The unique formula of this liquid face sunscreen is oil-free, PABA-free and non-comedogenic, so it won't clog pores.